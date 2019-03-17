SAN ANTONIO — An argument between a husband and his wife on March 5, 2019 took a violent turn.

Nicolas Blancas III, 43, has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an affidavit, Nicolas and his wife, Cynthia, 42, were at home when an argument about infidelity occurred.

Nicolas allegedly hit Cynthia and kicked her while she was on the floor.

The affidavit states that Cynthia went to the bathroom to clean up her injuries and was in the bathtub when Nicolas entered without warning and allegedly stabbed her with a flat head screwdriver seventeens times in the hands, arms, chest, and stomach.

Cynthia suffered defensive wounds as well. She did not leave her home or call the police, according to the affidavit.

A family member took her to the hospital a couple of days later where she identified Nicolas as the suspect. The couple has been married for 27 years and share children.