Husband dies after being found shot alongside wife, child in driveway on Thoroughbred Lane in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man died and a woman and a child were hospitalized after they were found shot in the 300 block of Thoroughbred Lane Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 11 p.m. about a person shot in the area. When they made it to the scene, deputies found a 52-year-old man, his wife, and their child in the driveway, all having been shot.

The victims were taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center, where the man later died. He was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Luann Stone. The wife and child are listed in stable condition.

This case is still under investigation.