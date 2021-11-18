The victim was lying on the floor and had "signs of trauma," according to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators.

HOUSTON — A woman in far west Harris County was found dead early Thursday evening after her husband returned home from work.

The man said his wife had called him earlier about a trespasser on their property in the Westgate subdivision in the Cypress area.

When he couldn't reach her later, he called the Harris County Sheriff's Office. He told them there had also been a trespasser a couple of weeks ago.

Deputies were already on the scene in the 18000 block of Clayton Bluff when the man arrived at the house around 5 p.m.

"The homeowner made entry into the house, the deputies followed him in and he found his wife deceased on the floor," HCSO Sgt. Beall said at the scene. "There appear to be signs of trauma."

Sgt. Beall said an autopsy will be done to determine how the victim died.

If you have any information about the case, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit anonymous tips online or on their mobile app.