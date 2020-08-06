BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee took to Facebook this weekend defending his department's investigation into a 2017 shooting death.

Someone shot and killed Veronique Reaves on State Highway 212 nearly three years ago, and her husband Analdo Reaves is frustrated that investigators still haven't made any arrests.

Just last week, Massee says his investigators interviewed four new people related to the case. He would not elaborate on who they are or how they may have known Reaves.

"It's been so long and there's been no answers. The same thing that I'm on here now pleading for, I plead for since 2017," says Reaves.



Investigators are having a difficult time nailing down who could've shot the 36-year-old mother and teacher on the remote county highway back in October 2017.

A single bullet came sailing through her taillight and struck her from behind.

Massee says his office is waiting on results from Google after placing a "virtual fence" around the area where she was killed. Apparently, it can track whose cell phones were in the area around the time she was shot.



"That would narrow down your time frame of why somebody would be on 212 during the proximity of the time to her death," says Massee.



As he's brought up many times since 2017, Mr. Reaves would like to know why the 911 call his wife made that night still hasn't been made public.



"I feel like it's some kind of cover-up, because it's been going on too long. No one still knows what she had to say on her 911 call," says Reaves.

Massee says the call is evidence in an open investigation and something that shouldn't be sensationalized.



"It's a dying declaration that we will use in a court proceeding. We would use it in prosecution when we make an arrest. We really have some questions and answers that we would like to go over with Mr. Reaves," says Massee.



Analdo Reaves says he's pleading with other elected officials in the Milledgeville area, including the NAACP, to help him get justice for his wife.

Reaves says he will have his attorney present when answering any other further questions from the Sheriff's Office.

Massee says they have never named any suspects in the case.

If you know anything about what happened to Veronique Reaves, you can call the Baldwin County Sheriff's office at (478) 445-4891.

