Officers perform PIT maneuver on I-20 west, driver taken into custody: APD

Atlanta Police said the incident started Thursday around 2:12 p.m. at the Quick Pick Convenience Store along Forsyth St. SW.

ATLANTA — An alleged assault led to a brief chase on I-20 west near Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW Thursday afternoon.

Atlanta Police said it started around 2:12 p.m. at the Quick Pick Convenience Store along Forsyth St. SW when officers received a tip about an assault taking place. When officers arrived they attempted to take the person sitting in the driver's seat into custody. That's when APD said the driver reversed their car with the door open, hit an officer and took off.

According to APD, officers with the police department's Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit (ACE) were able to track down the driver on I-20 west. Officers conducted a PIT maneuver to disable the car. The driver was detained and taken to Grady Hospital as a precaution, APD said.

Authorities said the officer, who was hit by the car, was not hurt.

APD added charges are pending against the driver as their investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.