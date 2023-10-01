Neighbor concerned after 15-year-old found shot, killed in south Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect in the shooting death of 15-year old Ashton Roberts as 57-year-old Algie Bryant.

Debra Parker says last week she heard gunshots from a distance. This time, they were too close to home.

"I'm used to hearing gunshots, but not in this immediate area. Usually off two or three neighborhoods away," Parker said.



Coroner Leon Jones says a little before noon, they found the teenager's body in the 4100 block of Pinson Street near Houston Avenue and Rocky Creek Road. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says investigators found Ashton Roberts with several gunshot wounds.

Parker has lived in the neighborhood where Roberts was shot for more than five years.

"I needed to listen to see if these were traveling as well because these were too close. Sounded like it was in my backyard," Parker said.

So far, there are no further details about how he was shot. The sheriff's office says they're in the early stages of the investigation.



"Just the thought of it being anyone's child, it's devastating. It breaks my heart. I can only imagine what the mother is going through right now," Parker said.



Parker says she would like to see some parts of the neighborhood cleaned up.

"It gets a little sketchy the further back you get. I've met the neighbors directly behind me. Very pleasant people, and so I know they don't approve of the way things are there either," she said.



Last year, there were 70 homicides -- a record -- and 15 of them were teenagers.

That includes two other 15-year-olds. Roberts is Macon-Bibb's second homicide of the year.

The sheriff's office says Roberts' body will be taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.