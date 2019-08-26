MACON, Ga. — Monday morning, at the corner of Goodwin Drive and Ell Street, family and friends gathered to remember Steven Jones.

He died Monday morning, 11 days after someone shot him multiple times inside his home.

This marks the 14th homicide this year in Macon-Bibb County, and the Sheriff's Office says they still don't have a suspect.

Jones' brother, Joseph Jones, says he wants the "senseless shooting" in Macon to stop.

"Yeah, it kind of hurts me to see that happen to somebody so close," says Joseph.

Jones' death may mark the 14th homicide in Macon-Bibb this year, but Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones says at this time last year, we'd already seen 24.

"To the person that did it, all I have to say is get yourself right with the Lord. Get yourself right with the Lord. If you're right with the Lord, you'll come forward and just go ahead and get your life straight," says Joseph.

Joseph says his brother leaves behind a 19-year-old son that will now have to live the rest of his life without his father.

Joseph says Steven loved listening to music and talking to the neighborhood kids from his front porch, but now, the neighborhood is quieter without the man at 2420 Goodwin Drive.

"God forgives anybody, and I forgive, but you have to deal with God now," says Joseph.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has not made any arrests in the case.

If you know anything about this shooting, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

