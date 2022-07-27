'I just want justice for my sister': Protesters demand answers from sheriff in death of Brianna Grier

GBI released more information in the investigation stating the door was not shut all the way.

SPARTA, Ga. — We've received new information from the GBI into the death of Brianna Grier, the woman who died in a fall from a Hancock County deputy's cruiser.

Investigators found the door Grier fell through was never closed or locked. Wednesday morning, protesters walked to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office demanded answers from the sheriff about what happened to Grier.

Sheriff Tomlyn Primus spoke to protesters to set the record straight.

"My condolences to the family for them losing a loved one -- that's basically what I want to say to the family," Primus said.

About a dozen people stood out in front of the Hancock County Sheriff's Office demanding answers into the death of Brianna. Her sister Lottie Grier was devastated about her passing.

"I just want justice for my sister," Lottie Grier said.

In the report, Brianna was handcuffed in front of her and placed in the backseat of the car with no seatbelt. One of the deputies thought he shut the rear side door. In the GBI report, bodycam shows that neither deputies touched Brianna "from the time she was places in the car until she fell out of the moving car." At the protest, Sheriff Primus told 13WMAZ and protesters the cruiser Brianna fell out of was child-locked.

"Now how she got out the back of that vehicle, we are in the process of trying to get a clear understanding to give answers to the family just as well as the public," Primus said.