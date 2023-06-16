Twiggs County authorities urge caution as suspect still on the run after manhunt

Chief Deputy Buddy Long says everyone within the search area should be careful, and Twiggs County residents should keep an eye out.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — Twiggs County deputies were led on an hours-long manhunt Friday. It happened between 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. when a deputy attempted a traffic stop along I-16.

The driver, 23-year-old Lamonta Thomas, sped away from the deputy before eventually crashing into a ditch. He then ran off, and the manhunt began.

"Oh, it's been real busy today," says Turner Washington.

All day, Washington watched patrol cars cruising up and down his street.

"I saw helicopters flying around and that made me a little nervous, so I got some protection," he says.

Washington lives on Hill Brown Road, surrounded by the wooded area where Lamonta Thomas ran off.

Officers also searched along Hamlin Floyd Road and Lake Valley Road. A Georgia State Patrol helicopter and Department of Corrections K-9 units helped with the search as well.

Washington says this isn't the first time there was a manhunt on his street, so he knew how to be cautious.

"It's always around the interstates and stuff like that, so we always try to be careful," he says.

Chief Deputy Buddy Long says everyone within the search area should be careful, and Twiggs County residents should keep an eye out.

"With the charges, I would consider him to be dangerous," says Long.

Long says Thomas is wanted in Atlanta for aggravated assault, armed robbery, and terroristic threats.

"We are going to search until we have searched everywhere in this area, and we are confident he is not here," says Long.

Throughout the day, several people spotted Thomas popping out of the woods around around the area, but so far, he's still on the run.

Chief Deputy Long says you shouldn't open your door or give out rides to strangers.