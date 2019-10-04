MACON, Ga. — Keshia Harpe has lived in Macon for over 20 years, but on the night of April 6, she says she was charged by five young men outside the Walgreens on Gray Highway. One of them had a gun.

"Every time I close my eyes, I keep seeing the barrel of that gun in my face," Harpe said.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at 11:19 p.m. from a worker at the store.

Thanks to OnStar, they tracked down Harpe's car within an hour, but the rest of her belongings are gone.

"I would never want anybody to feel the fear that I felt. That's a horrible feeling," Harpe said.

The first person to meet her at the Walgreens was her 21-year-old daughter, Katlyn Wiley.

She's dealt with violence of her own. Last October, someone shot Wiley in west Macon. Wiley was in the hospital until January and still has a hard time keeping food down and walking.

"I still have bullet fragments in my back, and they are lined up on my spine, so therefore, certain ways that I stand up or certain ways that I sit down, I can still feel them poking," said Wiley.

She says she's just glad her mother is alive.

"My mom means everything to me, that's my everything. It could've went so much worse. I was just in a situation where I was fighting for my life," Wiley said.

Harpe and her daughter say although they've been through a lot in the last year, they have faith the sheriff's office will bring justice.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is still looking for the group of five men whorobbed Harpe at gunpoint. If you have any information, you can call 478-751-7500.