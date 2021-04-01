Driver escapes, calls 911 after being shot randomly on I-285, police say

The shooting allegedly happened near Camp Creek Parkway according to the victim.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man reported being randomly shot while driving on I-285 on Sunday.

Atlanta Police said that, around 10 p.m., officers were called to 3181 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in reference to the shooting victim.

The man, who had been shot in the stomach, said he was heading south on I-285 near Camp Creek Parkway when someone opened fire at his vehicle from another one. The victim told police he didn't know the reason for the attack.

After being shot, the victim said he exited the southbound lanes and headed back to the north, eventually getting onto Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and calling the police.

The victim, who was not identified by police was taken to an area hospital for treatment. While his condition wasn't released, police said he was stable.