CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in custody after a SWAT standoff near I-75 shut down the roadway for more than an hour and a half on Tuesday.

Police said the incident began at around 12 p.m. when U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a warrant for Timothy James O'Neil.

While attempting to serve the warrant, O'Neil fired shots at officers, they said.

U.S. Marshal inspector Eric Heinz told 11Alive that the warrant was for terroristic threats out of Lancaster County in Nebraska. Heinz said O'Neil and his girlfriend were involved in an altercation and he threatened to kill her.

O'Neil said he was allegedly taking his gun to shoot up a Walmart. Marshals aren't sure where the Walmart he was referring to was located.

Clayton County Police Department

Marshals are trying to determine what his ties were to the Atlanta area and the home in Forest Park.

SkyTracker11 showed a home along Bimini Road, not far from the highway, surrounded by heavily-armed officers. An armored vehicle was also seen in front of the home.

Police said at no time were there any hostages.

A robot entered the home at 2:42 p.m., just before there was visible smoke, possibly from a flash bang.

The U.S. Marshal's office confirmed the incident began when they attempted to take O'Neil into custody.

At 2:52 p.m., O'Neil was seen exiting the home. Officers quickly took him into custody.

Clayton County Police said local schools were notified.

Jada Dawkins with Clayton County Public Schools said that they stayed in session during the incident and were holding students at nearby schools from dismissing. Parents were able to pick up their children.

"Special thanks to the Clayton County SWAT team and the Crisis Negotiation Team in the apprehension of the barricaded gunman with no injuries," the Clayton County Police Department said on Facebook.

Cars and trucks were being forced to turn around on the highway as the interstate was closed until just after 3 p.m.

Police response to house

