'I'm devastated': Macon man crashes car into house after allegedly shooting deputy

Glass and rubble are underneath Charlitha Smith’s feet as she stands in what’s left of her living room after a car crashed through. She tells us what happened.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman is left to pick up the pieces after a car chase ended with a vehicle crashing into her home.

13WMAZ’s Jessica Cha spoke with the homeowner about what happened and what led up to Friday night's events.

You could hear the glass and rubble underneath Charlitha Smith’s feet as she stood in what’s left of her living room after a car crashed through. She says she's scared to live here now.

"I'm frustrated! I'm traumatized,” she exclaims.

Smith has lived on O'Hara North Drive for two decades. She had just gotten home with her son and fallen asleep upstairs Friday night.

"I heard a crash. It was an explosion. I immediately got up and got to the step and it looked as if my house was on fire. I ran down the steps to find a car sitting there in my living room,” she explains.

Smith says her house is covered in glass, dust, and wood. She says it's a miracle no one got hurt.

“Where the car ended up, my son–that's where he sits,” she says.

Smith says the car had hit her son’s vehicle before crashing into her home. She said deputies told her that if the car had not hit her son’s car, the car would’ve crashed into the second floor where she was lying down.

Deputies told Smith the crash happened after Nigel Clowers shot off-duty Deputy Sgt. Carlos Stokes.

"Upon arrival, officers were advised that Sgt. Stokes had been involved in a shooting. Suspect fled in a compact green car, the vehicle was spotted at the intersection of Mickey and Bloomfield, but it ultimately evolved into an accident,” says Captain Wilton Collins.

Collins says the story really starts back on January 4th. That's when Stokes responded to a domestic violence call at a woman's house in the Groveland Circle South area.

Collins says the call was unfounded.

The young lady on the body camera said, ‘Can I get a card from you in case I ever need to call you back?’ We see him walking back to the car to get the card, and that's when the body footage goes out,” he explains.

Collins says Stokes was off-duty Friday night and the woman called him back to the same house. Although, deputies don’t know why Stokes was there.

As Stokes was leaving the residence, Collins says Clowers drove by and shot Stokes in the arm. Stokes drove to and parked at the Sprint Food Mart on Rocky Creek Road and called in the incident. As officers responded to Stokes’ call, Clowers drove by in his car and that’s how the chase began.

Now, Smith is left to pick up the pieces of the night.

"I feel lost. I'm devastated. This is my home, all my possessions are here. This has been my whole life for 21 years now, so I'm living in a hotel right now,” Smith says.

She says this isn’t even the first time a car has crashed into her house. The first was in 2016.

The sheriff's office says Clowers is in jail and Stokes was released from the hospital Monday.

They say they're not sure of Stokes' job status as of now. However, they're investigating the whole story, including why he was at the woman's house, and how Clowers is connected to them.