PORTLAND, Ore. — A man armed with a hatchet who tried to rob a Plaid Pantry store in Oak Grove apologized and left after the store clerk pulled out a handgun.

The attempted robbery occurred just before 1 a.m. on April 28, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

A masked suspect walked up to the counter and pulled a 12-inch hatchet out of his pants.

The clerk responded by pulling out a concealed handgun, picking up the phone and calling 911.

The suspect put the hatchet down on the counter and told the clerk, “I’m sorry. I’ll leave.”

The clerk ordered the suspect to get on his knees with his hands in the air. The suspect complied, but then ran out of the store.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video of the robbery attempt.

Plaid Pantry CEO Jonathan Polansky told KGW that the store clerk is no longer an employee. The company has a zero-tolerance policy for employees bringing weapons to work.

Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect. He is described as a Hispanic man in his early 20s who is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He was wearing a dark jacket with a hood, a dark green or olive ski mask, khaki pants and dark sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 503-723-4949 or use the online email form.