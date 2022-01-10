Indictment released for man accused of killing two Cobb County deputies

Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin Jr. Deputy Ervin, 38, and Deputy Koleski, 42, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing two Cobb County deputies earlier this year was indicted on several charges on Friday, according to court documents.

Christopher Golden faces:

Malice murder, two counts

Felony murder, two counts

Aggravated assault on a peace officer, two counts

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. two counts

Hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal

The last charge concerns Golden, reportedly trying to hide his friend Christopher Cook from police.

