MACON, Ga. — According to the Bibb County sheriff's office, in recent weeks, there has been an influx in car break-ins around Macon neighborhoods.

More than 30 cases were reported to the sheriff's office during one week in Sept.

The sheriff's office says thieves are walking through neighborhoods when it's dark outside, looking for unlocked cars.

They are taking miscellaneous valuable items left in the car.

The sheriff's office is urging people to keep a close eye on people snooping around in cars. They say, if you see someone, call 911 and be prepared to make a good description of the suspect.

Do not to approach any suspects because some have been found with weapons.

If you see suspicious person or vehicle roaming your area after dark, report them immediately to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.

The sheriff's office says investigators are making progress on some recent cases. If you hear of any car break-ins near you, please check video surveillance for any helpful footage that may have been captured.

