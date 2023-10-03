Inmate burned by hot water thrown on him during fight at Crisp County Detention Center

Investigators believe the inmates tampered with an electrical outlet to create a heating device to heat up the water.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Crisp County Detention Center was taken to a local hospital after being burned with hot water, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.

On Sunday, around 8:15 p.m. three inmates got into a fight, during the fight hot water was thrown at one inmate.

He was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital in Crisp County for burns sustained by hot water.