Inmate burned by hot water thrown on him during fight at Crisp County Detention Center

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate at the Crisp County Detention Center was taken to a local hospital after being burned with hot water, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.
On Sunday, around 8:15 p.m. three inmates got into a fight, during the fight hot water was thrown at one inmate.
He was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital in Crisp County for burns sustained by hot water.
The sheriff’s office said it appears the inmates tampered with an electrical outlet to create a heating device and used it to heat up the water. The investigation is still active and charges are pending.