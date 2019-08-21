ATLANTA — Authorities say a man used a cellphone to post images and even live stream from his prison cell.

Brian J. Wilson, a 32-year-old inmate in Atlanta’s U.S. Penitentiary has been charged with possessing a contraband cellphone.

“The proliferation of contraband cellphones in federal prisons has reached epidemic proportions,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Inmates tempted to use a phone in Atlanta’s federal prison – when we catch you using a cell phone from prison, it will equal more cell time in prison.”

Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta says that unauthorized cell phones in prisons are often used to conduct further illegal activity and "can create serious security concerns.”

The United States Penitentiary in Atlanta is a medium-security federal prison for male inmates operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

In March of 2015, Wilson was sentenced to ten years of imprisonment after incurring a conviction for possession of a stolen firearm, according to court documents. Since May of 2018, Wilson has been an inmate at USP Atlanta, with a scheduled release date of November 28, 2022.

As an inmate, Wilson possessed a cell phone from approximately late-May to July 2019, according to the documents. They said Wilson posted a photograph onto his Facebook account of himself holding a cell phone while in his prison cell.

The FBI and the Bureau of Prisons are investigating this case.

