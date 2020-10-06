NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County deputies say an inmate who escaped Tuesday afternoon has been captured.

Officials say inmate William R. Koon, who was being treated at the Newberry County Emergency Department, escaped Tuesday as he was being released from the facility.

Koon, who was wearing an orthopedic boot and using crutches at the time, ran from the guard as he was being put into the van. As he ran, officials say he shed the boot and the crutches.

Koon was captured in the bushes at White Oak Manor by a SLED agent, Newberry County deputies and Newberry Police officers. Officials say he has been returned to the jail.

Officials say Koon was being held on a bond violation for charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.