ATLANTA — Two teen girls are recovering in the hospital after a shooting in Atlanta late Saturday.

Atlanta police spokesperson Lisa Bender said that around 10:30 p.m. officers were called to 900 Murphy Avenue SW where they found a 17-year-old girl and 18-year-old girl shot - one in the hip and the other in the foot. Both were breathing and alert when they were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A third victim, a 26-year-old woman, was found with a gunshot wound to the hip on Lillian Avenue SW, where she ran to escape the gunfire, according to police.

According to witnesses, two suspects arrived at the location in a white vehicle, got out and began shooting at the building and fled the scene. Bender said Sunday that it appears the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two artists who were performing on stage at the location.

No arrests have been made and Atlanta Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.