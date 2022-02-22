Gunshot fired from outside hotel room kills woman inside, Gwinnett police say

It happened at the InTown Suites off Stone Mountain Highway.

LILBURN, Ga. — At least one person is dead at an extended hotel in Gwinnett County, police said early Tuesday morning.

Gwinnett Police officers are on the scene of a homicide at the InTown Suites at 4142 Stone Mountain Highway in Lilburn.

They said a call came in around 4:30 a.m. and that's when they found a woman shot in her room. She was deceased from her injuries, they said.

Investigators said the bullet came through her room and struck her -- saying that the suspect was not in her room when she was shot.

No one has been arrested as officers continue to investigate. The name of the woman will be released once next of kin are notified.