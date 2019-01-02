MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — The teenage girl from Monroe County who was missing for more than two weeks provided the evidence that led to the arrest of her adopted father.

The 14-year-old was found safe in Wisconsin on Thursday, the same day that Randall Lee Pruitt was arrested and charged with raping her. 10News is no longer showing the photo of the missing girl or her name, as we do not identify potential victims in sexual assault crimes.

According to the affidavit that led to Pruitt's arrest, the parents discovered the girl missing in the early morning hours of Monday, January 14. They went into her bedroom and discovered the window open and some clothing and her sheets missing.

During the investigation, according to the affidavit, investigators with the Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office, working with the FBI, obtained a search warrant for the teen's email and messaging records.

While going through those records, investigators discovered that several photos and a video of Pruitt having sex with the teen had been taken and sent to another individual.

Sheriff Tommy Jones told 10News that he believes that the teen ran away to get away from a bad situation at home.

Pruitt was being held without bond.

Jones did not provide any further details about how the teen was located, other than that she was safe, in custody, and had shelter.