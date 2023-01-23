Investigators need help in locating car used in south Bibb shooting as new details emerge

Shots were fired at the family when the man confronted the three masked men in his driveway.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a car that may have been involved in the shooting of a man in south Bibb on Friday night.

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Thoroughbred Lane near Hartley Bridge Road. Pinal Patel was shot and killed in his driveway. His wife and daughter was also shot and injured.

Patel and his family came home and confronted three masked individuals with guns. Pinal confronted them and shots were fired at the family, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. The three masked people ran to a dark 4-door car waiting with a fourth person across the street.

They drove away from the scene. No items were reported to have been taken according to the family.

The case is an open investigation. Investigators