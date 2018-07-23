Authorities are on the lookout for a man who allegedly attacked a law enforcement officer in Jackson County, Georgia.

According to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Shannon Michael Carter is accused of being involved in an aggravated assault against law enforcement and is considered armed and dangerous.

Details on that specific incident haven't yet been released but officials didn't confirm that Carter has multiple felony warrants secured against him in the county. He is described as a white male who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Carter should not approach him. Police, instead, want tipsters to call Captain Dale Dillow at 770-387-6043 or send the information to ddillow@jacksoncountysheriff.us.

