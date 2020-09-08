Child molestation suspect in custody after multi-agency search in north Georgia

Michael Travis Case faces charges of aggravated child mostestion, incest and statutory rape.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted in connection with a child molestation investigation that garnered the attention of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been captured.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office announced on Sunday that 37-year-old Michael Travis Case had been taken into custody in Fannin County. The agency said it requested the GBI's assistance on Aug. 4 and that an investigation led to arrest warrants for Case on charges of aggravated child molestation, incest, and statutory rape. However, authorities were initially unable to locate him.

Since the announcement, neighboring sheriff's offices had joined the search for Case including the ones in Cherokee, Fannin, and Gilmer counties. The Georgia Department of Corrections also assisted.

It's unclear where he was found; though, authorities previously said he was last seen in the area of the Rustic Inn in Blue Ridge, Georgia - a town in Fannin County - as recently as Friday.