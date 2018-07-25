A growing city just southwest of Atlanta has had to deal with five shooting investigations in the last four weeks.

LaGrange has a population just of 30,000.

Even though there seems to be an uptick in crime, police say its only a snapshot of what's happened in the city.

"Year to year we are down about nine percent total on violent crimes, part I violent crimes," said Lt. Dale Strickland. "We have seen an increase here in the number of shootings recently. But over all like I said we are down in part I violent crimes."

Part 1 violent crimes meaning murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

Late Monday evening, police found themselves in the 800 block of Troup Street investigating reports of gunshots. It's the latest in a wave of violence that has gone back at least a month. Fortunately, on that night, the bullets didn't find their mark. But that hasn't always been the case.

Two days earlier, just after midnight, police got a similar call to Houston Street. But when they arrived, they found John Westley Davis dead and two others injured around a white car in the street.

The attacker, still unknown, pulled up in a dark car opened fire and drove away. Two days later the getaway car white silver or gray - witnesses weren't sure. Flowers now decorate the curb of the shooting location.

At the beginning of the month, police were called to South Lee Street to investigate another shooting.

An attempted armed robbery on Lexington Park Drive on June 27 left one of the suspects dead, according to police. Officers went to the scene and found 24-year-old Javontay Carr lying in the roadway unresponsive.

Investigators learned that Carr, along with a few others allegedly attempted to rob people who were passing by in a vehicle. Shots were fired Carr was hit.

Police said they also conducted a shooting investigation on June 24 on Troup Street.

According to LaGrange Police, the majority of the shootings have taken place in what police call Zone 3.

"It has more of a concentration of individuals living versus where people are going to work, so there have seen a number of those occur in that neighborhood," Strickland said.

However, Police say it doesn't appear any of the shootings are connected; only the most recent one is suspected to be gang-related.

"We have had some issues with gangs in the past and have had a lot of support from the community, lot of support the prosecuting office and city council. We have added some personnel to address those issues and we have seen the number of gang incidents, violent crimes come way down over the past 2 or 3 years," he said.

Out of the five shooting investigations, only the Lexington Park Drive case is closed.

