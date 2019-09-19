ATLANTA — One of two suspects in the shooting near the Atlanta University Center library was indicted by a grand jury and will go to trial.

It's not clear when his trial will begin.

Isaiah Williams, 22, is one of two men accused in the block party shooting that left four women, all students at either Clark Atlanta University or Spelman College, injured last month.

Williams, 22, turned himself in at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday, Sept. 4 in connection to the shooting. They are still looking for a second person.

Police have identified the victims in the shooting as Erin Ennis, 18, of Powder Springs, Maia Williams-McLaren, 18, of Boston, Elyse Spencer, 18, of Rochester, NY and Kia Thomas, 19.

While police have made one arrest so far, they said the investigation is ongoing. Police remain focused on finding the second individual they believe exchanged gunfire with Williams during this incident.

In a statement, Clark Atlanta University told 11Alive they appreciated the Atlanta Police Department's hard work during the investigation and their presence around campus.

“I would like to commend the Atlanta Police Department, the lead agency on this incident, and all public safety officials serving the AUC for their diligent work to identify and apprehend the suspect,” said CAU President Dr. George T. French Jr. “The AUC community is thankful that the suspect will be brought to justice.”

MORE ON THIS STORY

New images released of second Clark Atlanta University shooting suspect

Man charged in shooting of 4 college students tried to turn himself in twice, attorney says

Reward increases to $10K in shooting outside Atlanta University Center library