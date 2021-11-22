Almost every year since her son's death, Faye Alexander has taken her anger and turned it into activism.

MACON, Ga. — Macon had two homicides over the weekend, making a total of four within the past week.

That's according to 13WMAZ calculations, and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

We spoke with law enforcement and a mother who lost her on to gun violence for reaction.

So far, we've had a total of 51 homicides this year in Bibb County, matching the record set last year.

That means we've have 102 homicides in 99 weeks, since the start of 2020.

Faye Alexander of Macon wasn't ever the same after the summer of 1994.

"In June of 1994, my son was shot to death," Alexander said.

Qucell Walker was just shy of turning 21 when he was shot in the stomach on Eisenhower Parkway.

"It made me angry to the extent I wanted to kill. I wanted to take somebody's life. You took my son's, I wanted to do it, but it took this one man who really talked to me and said, 'Don't do that. You've got a daughter to live for,'" Alexander said.

Almost every year since her son's death, Faye has taken her anger and turned it into activism. She spends her time with Peacekeepers Healing of Affliction, an organization, fighting to end community violence, and a support group for mothers who have lost children to violence.

"If I can save another child's life -- just one, it ain't got to be 15 or 20, just one -- I think I did my job," Alexander said.

The latest Macon homicide took place on Greentree Parkway in Lake Wildwood Friday. Just an hour earlier, another man died on Rice Place in Macon. According to Macon-Bibb County Sheriff David Davis, some of Macon's recent homicides are in retaliation.

"It breaks our heart. I mean, we take each and every one of these personally. We take every one of these to heart. You know, it's a tragic situation. It strikes us right in our very being. We have to put our shoulders to the grindstone and get these individuals responsible for the violence off the streets," Davis said.

"It really impacts me when I hear another adult say, 'They are just going to keep on doing this. This ain't going to stop.' How do you know? What are you doing to help stop it?" Alexander said.

Faye says Walker's case has not been solved.

Sheriff David Davis goes on to say they need your help in solving all of these homicide cases. and if you help solve a Bibb County homicide, he says, you'll take home $2,000 as a Crimestoppers reward.