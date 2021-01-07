'It shocked the conscience of our community': Dublin RN charged with killing his wife

Tiffani graduated from Dodge County High School and worked as a nurse at an obstetrician's office.

DUBLIN, Ga. — After a Dublin woman was found dead inside her home Wednesday morning, her husband was arrested that night and charged with murder.

Neighbors say Ben Whitaker has lived on Penn Avenue for more than a decade.

Tiffani Whitaker and her young son Tucker moved in this spring after the couple got married.

"It shocked the conscience of our community," said Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman.

Wednesday morning, police were called to Tiffani and Ben Whitaker's Penn Avenue home to check on her.

They found the home locked, but through the window, they saw her body on the kitchen floor.

Chatman said, "I was right there. I was there. I went in with the officers to clear the residence. When we understood what we had, of course, we locked it down and then the process begins."

Chief Chatman says Ben Whitaker shot Tiffani some time between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning after the couple had an argument. He would not say where she was shot or how many times.

"He fled the residence later on that night," said Chatman.

Chatman says Whitaker and his car were not at the house, so police named him as a person of interest.

Investigators found Ben's car Thursday in woods in Wilkinson County.

Three hours later, he says they found Ben in the woods, too.

"He was hiding and arrested without incident. No problems at all," said Chatman.

Investigators interviewed him and got his statement.

He's now been charged with murder.

Chatman also said, "It's just terrible for the families, so our hearts go out to them, and we appreciate all the agencies that lent a helping hand in helping us find Ben. It just leaves you speechless."

Tiffani graduated from Dodge County High School and worked as a nurse at an obstetrician's office.

She had a young son, but Chatman says he was not home when the couple argued. The boy is safe.

Family members didn't want to talk about the case.