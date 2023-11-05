Former Jones County doctor speaks on 'overwhelming' 5-year drug case

Dr. Thomas Sachy only pleaded guilty to one charge and all others were dropped

June 26, 2018, "was like the world was coming to an end" for Sachy. He says it was an unbelievably difficult day for him and others.

"My family, my 80-year-old mother, my wife-to-be, my son, my family, and for my patients," Sachy said.

After a 10-day trial, Sachy plead guilty to one charge of conspiracy to make illegal prescriptions. The drugs were Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, and Oxycontin. Sachy says he was just trying to help patients in pain.

"I have turned over my medical license but there is a story yet to tell and in some way, I am going to help people like I always have but I'll find something," Sachy said.

For the last five years, Sachy switched attorneys before landing on federal Criminal Defense Attorney Ronald Chapman with Chapman Law Group in Michigan. Chapman says because prosecutors couldn't prove the drug levels in the patient's bodies, the charges were dropped.

"They put Stacy Hail, a toxicologist, on the stand but the one thing the government didn't properly do was lay a foundation for those test results. They couldn't bring those witnesses in to be able to show that the levels inside the blood were lethal," Chapman said.

While Sachy feels for all his patients he says the last five years have been overwhelming.

"Well, it's been a constant battle and fight to fight all the charges that my attorney just talked about. Overwhelmed, and, of course, leading with two counts of death, but the judge always knew that I was not responsible for any patient death," Sachy said.

The judge overseeing the case Judge Clay Land told Sachy he didn't have to serve. The guilty plea was only a five max of year sentence.