'It's getting out of hand': Macon business owner says crime, response times downfall of area

After two years in business on Houston Avenue, Mueed says things have taken a turn for the worse over the last six months.



"Every other day, there is a shooting going on around here and then, like we try to call the police, I have to say I’m sorry that the police is not helping us up with that," he said.



He owns the convenience store just a few feet from where two men began shooting at each other on Monday and both ended up dead. Mueed says crime is a problem, but so are the Bibb County Sheriff Office's response times. He gave an example from last month.



"I called the police and it was about 4, 4:30, and they say, 'I have people on the way,' but that help came about 7:00 after three hours," he recalled.



Monday night when Braxton Cole and Roderick Felton exchanged shots, Sergeant Linda Howard of the sheriff's office says it took deputies just 3 minutes to respond.



"We had Mr. Cole approaching Mr. Felton in the parking lot. As Mr. Felton is walking into the store, Cole is following him inside. They exchange words right there at the entrance. Cole produces a gun and shoots Felton. Felton then produces a gun himself and shoots back at Cole," she explained.



Howard says they're still investigating whether the two men were gang members and possible motives.