'It's just a tragedy': Missing Upson County man dead, suspect died by suicide

THOMASTON, Ga. — The Upson County Sheriff’s Office says a missing Thomaston man is dead and his alleged killer took his own life.

13WMAZ went to Upson County to find out what investigators know and what they're still working to find out.

On June 8, someone reported Stanley Steverson as a missing person to the Thomaston Police Department. Now, the Thomaston Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are helping the Upson County Sheriff's Office investigate.

According to the sheriff's office, Stanley Steverson of Thomaston was killed at a home in Upson County. His car was found last Wednesday, the day he was reported missing.

"My prayers and my condolences go to the family," Michael Davidson said.

Davidson lives in Thomaston, which has a population of 9,000. He did not know Steverson, but said many people in town thought highly of him.

"Like I said, it's a small town and everybody is close-knit that I've seen, from what I've been around. It's just a tragedy for a small town," Davidson said.

Law enforcement got a murder warrant accusing Demonte Davis of killing Steverson. He was supposed to surrender Sunday afternoon in the parking lot of the Ingles Store in Griffin, but as he got out of the car, the sheriff says Davis put a gun to his head and killed himself.

"I pray that everyone can just have peace, just -- you know, that's the thing we can hope for in the world we live in nowadays. It's rough for everyone. We will never know what his motive was, why he did it, and to such a well-respected person, it just makes no sense," Davidson said.

It's unclear if Steverson knew Davis or if Davis knew Steverson.

The Upson County Sheriff's Office also charged Davis' wife Amber Davis with concealing a death. She's currently being held in the Upson County Jail.

Law enforcement has not found Steverson's body, and would not respond to questions about how and why he was killed or why Davis became a suspect.