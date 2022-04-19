'It's just heartbreaking to us': Neighbors shocked by double homicide in Gordon

34-year-old Jordan LeMaster killed Pamela and Ricky Williams at their home then fled to Florida.

GORDON, Ga. — Neighbors in Wilkinson County are still trying to process the murder of a couple in Gordon.

Pamela and Ricky Williams were known as "the best of neighbors."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Wilkinson County Sheriff's Office, and Gordon Police Department worked together to find 34-year-old Jordan LeMaster. Investigators believe he killed his aunt and uncle.

Gordon Chief of Police Mike Hall says the sister, Carla Ramsey, was trying to get a hold of the couple after being in North Carolina.

"She was at the residence in the yard for about an hour and a half or so waiting to get in touch with somebody. She finally got out and started walking around and she kind of peeked through the window and saw some blood on the floor."

Hall says they were good people.

"This is really rare, a murder like this here. I've been here for 34 years. I think it was 30 years ago, was my first murder I seen that was like this," Hall said.

Dennis Huff has lived and knew the Williams family for about six years. He says they were the friendliest neighbors.

"It's still kind of hard to believe that someone would do this another human being period. You just can't believe it, especially in this little neighborhood. We hardly get any cars up and down here, so for something like that to happen over here -- very, very shocking," Huff said.

LeMaster was tracked and found in Sebastian, Florida. He has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. Leslie Johnson says something like this is rare in Wilkinson County.

"They was this close-knit neighborhood and everybody ain't going this kind of close-knit, and we don't have kind of stuff happen around here, so it's just heartbreaking to us today," Johnson said.

Huff says it's shaken up his wife and she didn't go to work. Meanwhile, he's trying to push through.

"My wife was like, 'How you going get up and go to work this morning?' I was like, 'I got to go because, you know, I got to keep my mind off of it, kind of keep from thinking about it as much,' because it's heartbreaking," Huff said.

Investigators say LeMaster had been staying with the couple for several months before the murder.