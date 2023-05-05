Who killed Virginia Howard? New Georgia law may help solve Macon cold case

It's been almost 28 years since someone killed Virginia Howard. A new Georgia law may offer some hope for justice.

MACON, Ga. — Family members of a murdered Macon woman are once again asking for anyone with information to come forward. It's been almost 28 years since someone killed Virginia Howard. A new Georgia law may also offer some hope for justice. It allows family members to request law enforcement to reopen cold cases.

Virginia Howard was found dead on the side of Shurling Drive. She was only 43 years old.

"Passerbys thought maybe she was intoxicated and drunk and collapsed from being wasted, but she was actually fighting for her life, and that's where she took her last breath at," Larry Howard said.



Virginia Howard left behind her only son Larry, who was 25 at that time. He remembers his mother’s big heart.

"It's still there -- that pain don't go away," Larry Howard said.

Jean Moss grew up with Virginia Howard and was her first cousin. "My aunt, I think she died grief-stricken. Anybody with a kid that don't know what happened to them, it's going to stay with them," Moss said.

Virginia Howard's mom died after pushing for answers for years. Now, it's Virginia's son looking for justice. He worries some of his mom's struggles kept the case from getting the attention it should have, and that instead of seeing the caring person they knew, only saw, "Unemployed, criminal record, addicted to drugs. Who cares about that life?" Larry Howard said.

"If she had been just a simple person walking around, I believe they would have investigated more," Moss said.

The family hopes the new law giving life to cold cases might bring them closer to finding some answers.

"Her kids need that closure. Her grandkids need that closure, her sister needs that closure. The whole family needs that closure," Moss said.



"It occurred in Fort Hill. As many people running them streets back then, somebody knows something," Larry Howard said.

