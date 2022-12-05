Former Jackson County deputy arrested after assaulting inmate, GBI says

John Pursely, 53, is facing two counts of simple assault on top of his violation of oath of public officer charge.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A former Jackson County deputy is accused of violating his oath as a public officer after he physically assaulted an inmate at the jail during an argument, Georgia's top law enforcement agency said.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents said former deputy John Pursely, 53, is facing two counts of simple assault on top of his violation of oath of public officer charge.

Pursely turned himself into the Jackson County Jail on Thursday after an incident from earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the GBI was asked to step in to investigate Pursley's use of force during an argument inside the jail. GBI officers said their investigation revealed Pursely physically assaulted an inmate after the two had engaged in an argument.