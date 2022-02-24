Jackson man arrested for sexual exploitation of children, GBI says

The suspect is facing two counts for possession and two counts for the distribution of child pornography, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A Butts County man has been arrested following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit. The suspect is now facing four charges for the sexual exploitation of children, the GBI said in a press release.

With assistance from the Butts County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI Milledgeville Field Office, the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit executed a search warrant on Tuesday--arresting a man out of Jackson and ultimately seizing electronic devices containing child sexual abuse material.

The suspect, who has been transported to the Butts County Jail, is facing two charges of possession of child pornography and two charges of distribution of child pornography, the GBI said.