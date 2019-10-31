DULUTH, Ga. — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a teenager who was shot while playing with a gun with a friend, his godmother told 11Alive.

Jair Gonzalez, 13, was playing with the gun while on FaceTime with another friend, his family said.

The incident happened Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m. at the Portico Apartments located at 2110 Preston Park Drive in unincorporated Duluth. Police say the teens were playing with guns that were located in Gonzalez's apartment.

According to the child's godmother, the other teen, a 14 year old, ran to get help and found a nurse who lives at the complex. The nurse rendered CPR until authorities arrived.

"Officers responded and found the juvenile male, identified as Jair Gonzalez, bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound," Gwinnett police said in a news release. "Jair was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he died as a result of his injuries."

The friend is being charged as a juvenile with reckless conduct and his name is not being released, police said.

The teens both attend Duluth Middle School. The principal, Deborah Fusi, sent a letter home with parents informing them of the incident.

"We learned late last night that one of our eighth-grade students was killed last night," she said in the letter. "While this tragic incident did not occur at school, we wanted to make sure you were aware of this loss so that you can better help your child through this difficult time."

She said the news was shared with faculty so that the teachers could have "factual information" in case the students had questions.

Additional counselors are also on campus available to speak with students.

"As you know, this is a very caring community, and I know your thoughts and prayers will be with our students, our families, and our school during this difficult time," Fusi said.

A memorial will be held today at the apartment complex at 5:30 p.m.

Return to 11Alive.com for updates on this developing story.

MORE HEADLINES:

Ga. hunter charged with shooting teen he mistook as deer

Georgia sheriffs giving away gun locks after toddler shot

Woman was looking for weed in trash when boy accidentally shot, was in no rush to get help: Prosecutors