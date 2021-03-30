Cobb man pleads guilty, but mentally ill, to murder of contractor killed 'execution-style'

The victims had just finished electrical work on the man's home and were getting ready to leave for the day when he suddenly began shooting at them.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man pleaded guilty - but mentally ill - to charges of murder and aggravated assault in the death of a contractor who had just completed work on his home. Another contractor was also shot, but survived.

On Tuesday, the Cobb County District Attorney's Office said that Larry Joel Epstein, 70, pleaded guilty to the charges. A judge sentenced him to life in prison.

According to the DA's office, the victims - Jake Allen Horne and Gordon Montcalm - had just finished electrical work on Epstein's Wellington Lane home and were getting ready to leave for the day when Epstein suddenly began shooting at them.

Epstein, the DA's office said, approached Horne, 21, in his van and shot him "execution-style" in the head with a .22-caliber gun with a suppressor. He died hours later.

The DA's office said Epstein then turned the gun at Montcalm and fired "numerous times" at him, but Montcalm - who was shot to his face, back and arms - was able to escape and hide in a neighbor's home.

Epstein was detained when police got there, and waived his Miranda rights, according to the DA's office; he then denied being involved in any shooting in an interview with detectives, urging them to check his firearms.

Police did just that, according to the DA's office, and during a search warrant of his home found several firearms - including a "blood-stained murder weapon and suppressor hidden in the garage." The weapon was later linked by ballistics testing to the shooting of both victims, according to the DA's office.

During a plea hearing Tuesday morning, the DA's office said Horne’s uncle John Savell spoke about the family’s loss of a young man who, despite having lost his parents, remained joyful and always wore “an infectious smile.”

Horne’s death left an “unfillable void,” Savell told the court through tears.

Montcalm did not attend the hearing, but was “in support of the case being resolved short of trial."

“No one goes to work expecting to be ambushed with gunfire," Deputy Chief ADA Jesse Evans said during the Tuesday hearing.

"These two young men showed up to work at Epstein’s residence, as they had previously, but only one went home that evening," Evans continued. "Epstein executed Jake, robbing him of life’s most precious experiences – owning a home, getting married, having children – at the young age of 21. And even though Montcalm survived, he is forever scarred, both physically and emotionally.”