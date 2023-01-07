Atlanta rapper signed to Young Thug's YSL record label arrested on murder charge

Jakobe Moody was taken into custody in connection to a deadly shooting that took the life of 28-year-old Tremaine Glasper.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta rapper signed with Young Thug's YSL Records music label was arrested for allegedly killing the father of two girls, according to Fulton County Court documents.

Jakobe Moody, 20, was taken into custody in connection to a deadly shooting that took the life of 28-year-old Tremaine Glasper. It happened on June 5 at the Columbia at Mechanicsville Crossing apartments on Wells Street.

Moody's rap name under the YSL record label is FN DaDealer. According to Young Life Stoner Records, Moody joined the label at 18 years old.

Police previously said they were looking for three suspects in the shooting but have not provided an update on their search for the other two.

More about the shooting

The deadly shooting happened at the Columbia at Mechanicsville Crossing apartments on Wells Street. Police said they received the call around 2 a.m. and that officers responded within two minutes.

Police also said that Tremaine's girlfriend/fiancée was living at the complex.

"Indications are at this time that two males approached the victim while he was in his car and fired multiple rounds," Capt. Jeff Childers said.

Tremaine's mother, LaShana Glasper, spoke with 11Alive following the shooting and said her son was a father of two girls and an entrepreneur trying his best to stay on a straight path.

"I'm not going to say he was an angel because I know he wasn't, but right or wrong, he was my son," LaShana said.