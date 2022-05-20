Cobb County man gets life plus 25 years for rape of 6-year-old child

Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. announced the sentencing this week of Jamal Adams.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County man was given a life sentence, plus another 25 years, after being found guilty of raping a 6-year-old child.

According to the DA's Office, Adams was found guilty of rape and three other charges in a jury trial.

His charges, according to a release, "stemmed from an outcry of sexual abuse made by a 6-year-old child" in June 2020.

The child was taken to a hospital and "injuries were identified in the child's sexual assault exam," the release said, which led to a larger investigation by the Cobb County Police Department.

That resulted in Adams' arrest on June 4, 2020, the day after the child's outcry.

The release said that the judge in the case ensured Adams will never leave prison because him "having an opportunity to commit this on another child was not a risk she was willing to take."