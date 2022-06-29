Valdosta couple sentenced to combined 90 years in prison for creating child pornography

Jayson E. Wright will serve 60 years, and his wife, Kara Wright, was sentenced to 30 years. They owe over $1 million in restitution.

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A Valdosta couple will serve a combined 90 years in prison and owe over $1 million in restitution for the "production of child pornography," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of Georgia.

Jayson E. Wright was sentenced to serve 60 years in prison, and his wife Kara Wright will serve 30 years. Courts ruled that both sentences will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

The court said the couple admitted to "producing child sexual assault material" of several minors. The U.S. Attorney's Office said the two were given the maximum prison term possible.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will do everything in our power to protect children from predators such as the Wrights who deviously take advantage of a child’s vulnerability," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said.

The couple must also pay restitution combined of $1,250,000 or $625,000 separately to four victims. Additionally, the duo must register as sex offenders for life when released from prison.