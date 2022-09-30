27-year-old De’monte Anderson was convicted for the 2019 murder of his girlfriend's ride-share driver.

DECATUR, Ga. — A Dekalb County jury found a Decatur man guilty of the murder of his girlfriend’s ride-share driver.

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that 27-year-old De'Monte Anderson shot and killed 58-year-old Dwayne Roberts, on October 27, 2019.

It all started at an apartment complex on Flat Shoals Road where Anderson and his girlfriend got into a physical altercation while the girlfriend gathered her belongings.

Roberts was waiting outside for Anderson’s girlfriend to take her to her destination.

Anderson mistook Roberts as someone his girlfriend was having an affair with and fired two shots at him.

After shooting Roberts, Anderson hit his girlfriend in the face and threatened to kill her. He then fled the scene in his own car.

Police arrived on the scene moments later and Roberts died on his way to the hospital.

It took police a month after the shooting to find Anderson.

While in jail, Anderson tried to contact his girlfriend several times to convince her not to testify against him in court. He allegedly even had plans to have her killed before the trial began.