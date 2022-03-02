Johnson County ministry operator who adopted disabled children arrested for child cruelty

David Fahey, 62, was arrested after a nearly two-month long investigation into allegations of abuse of disabled adults and children at the King’s Cleft ministry

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI has arrested a Wrightsville man who adopted more than a dozen children from around the world with severe disabilities for child abuse.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, David Fahey, 62, was arrested after a nearly two-month long investigation into allegations of abuse of disabled adults and children at the King’s Cleft ministry located at 159 Union Grove Church Road.

The release says Fahey is the head of the King’s Cleft, a nonprofit that provides a home for disabled and handicapped children. Many of the children lived at the home through adulthood. At the beginning of the GBI's investigation, five children and five adults were found at King’s Cleft. The children were removed and placed into the custody of the Division of Family and Children Services. The disabled adults are in the process of being removed by Adult Protective Services.

On January 21, Johnson County Sheriff Greg Rowland asked the GBI to help investigate allegations of child abuse and disabled adult abuse at King’s Cleft. Fahey's wife, Kathy, died during the investigation, in which she was a subject.

The GBI arrested Fahey at King’s Cleft. He was taken to the Johnson County jail where he is charged with four counts of felony cruelty to children and three counts of felony false imprisonment.