Jones County 19-year-old arrested after killing roommate in accidental shooting

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County deputies have arrested a 19-year-old after an accidental shooting that killed his roommate.

According to a Facebook post on the Jones County Sheriff's Office page, on Thursday, 19-year-old De'Vante Ross called to report that he accidentally shot his roommate, 25-year-old Zachery Morris, while he had been "playing" with a gun at the Bakers Acres Mobile Home Park. EMS and rescue personnel came to the scene and tried to help Morris, but he died during the attempt.

Ross was arrested and taken to the Jones County jail where he is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter and Reckless Conduct.