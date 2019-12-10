JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Christy Stewart considers Jones Crossing a safe neighborhood to live in. "I know it's smart to set your alarm system if you have one -- we pay for one every month, but I've just never had the need."

On October 3, her home was broken into. "They took all three Xbox Ones we had. Anything they could carry in their purse, they got," she says.

Stewart says they also took about 18 pairs of sneakers. A report filed with the Jones County Sheriff's Department estimates the loss at $4,900.

Stewart's home on Lindsey Lane wasn't the only one hit.

On September 19, another home on her street also had gaming systems and sneakers taken.

A home less than a mile away on Elizabeth Court had a PlayStation 4, controller, games, and $800 taken from a lockbox on September 25.

A collection of silver dollars and coins were taken from a home on Theresa Circle on September 23.

Sergeant Marty Brownlee with the patrol division of the sheriff's department says as a result, they've increased patrols over the last few weeks.

"If you do have electronics that you deem valuable, write down your serial numbers on that, maybe take pictures so we know what we're looking for," he advises.

Brownlee says even with the extra patrol cars, residents should still keep a watchful eye. "If you see anybody that don't look familiar to that area, give us a call and let us know about it. At least we can stop and identify them."

Sergeant Brownlee adds that you should always lock your doors and cars, even when you're at home.

If you have any information, call the Jones County Sheriff's Office at 478-986-3489.

