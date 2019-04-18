JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff's Office says they had at least 12 car break-ins reported and two cars stolen, just from Wednesday night.

A post from their page on Facebook says the car break-ins and car thefts happened around Highway 57 near Cauley Road, Tidwell Drive, and Rockingham Place.

Sheriff Butch Reece, who posted from the Facebook page, said, "I am beyond aggravated."

The post urges people to lock their cars and keep valuables and keys out of them. They say in all of the reports, all the cars were unlocked and the two cars that were stolen still had their keys in them.

"I can’t stand a thief going around stealing from hardworking people, and I have every investigator working to solve these cases, but we need your help," Reece said, in the post.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Jones County Sheriff's Office at 478-986-3489.