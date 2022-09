The victim shot back at one of the suspects in the arm and ran away.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Jones County deputies are investigating after a teen was shot in an armed robbery attempt on Joycliff Road.

A Facebook post from the Jones County Sheriff's Office says Monday morning at around 2 a.m., two young people shot the teen during the robbery.

The victim then shot one of the suspects in the arm and ran away.