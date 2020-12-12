The former Jones County coroner and funeral home owner was sentenced to 20 years on Thursday. He will serve 5 years in jail and 15 years probation.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia State House Representative says it's time to tighten up laws to stop funeral homes from taking advantage of people. On Thursday, former Jones County coroner and funeral home owner Jerry Bridges was sentenced to five years in prison and 15 years probation. Bridges pleaded guilty in November to stealing money that people paid to him for funeral arrangements and gravesites.

"The fact is he went, he got sentenced, he is now a criminal, and that is how he is going to be remembered, and I can live with that," Don Bailey said.

Bailey is just one of the 43 victims who lost money that he paid to Bridges. Now, Bailey is reacting to the sentencing of the former coroner.

"The day I went up there, I could not afford the casket that I wanted, and he gave me a family discount where I could afford it. He was really nice to me, but he took my check, I went in the front door with my check, and it went out the back door," Bailey said.

Bailey says he lost about $14,000 that should have paid for his funeral.

"In the next session of the General Assembly, I'll be reaching out to legislative council and looking at other state laws, looking at what we can do to tighten this up," Representative Rick Williams said.

State House Representative and Funeral Director Rick Williams says now is the time for checks and balances in the industry.

"Just because a funeral home is licensed to sell funerals and be in business at need does not mean they are qualified to do pre-need business," Williams said.

Williams says funeral homes must be held accountable for protecting people's money if they decided to pay early.

"Whether it is requiring funeral homes be bonded, a performance bond, to undergo background checks, audits as an insurance company, or just to require funeral homes to put all funeral pre-arranged money into an insurance policy," Williams said.