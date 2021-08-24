x
Josh Duggar attorneys seek dismissal of child porn charges

The motions also ask for evidence to be suppressed, including all statements Duggar made to investigators.
Credit: AP
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows Joshua Duggar. Former reality TV star Duggar's trial on child pornography charges has been moved to November. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, granted Duggar's request to delay his trial, which had originally been scheduled to begin July 6. (Washington County Arkansas Jail via AP, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Attorneys for former reality TV star Josh Duggar have filed motions seeking to dismiss child pornography charges against him. 

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that documents filed Friday ask for the charges to be dismissed. 

The motions also ask for evidence to be suppressed, including all statements Duggar made to investigators because they took his cellphone before he could call his lawyer and questioned him without his lawyer present.

Duggar, who starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting,” pleaded not guilty to charges he downloaded and possessed child pornography, some of which prosecutors said depicted the sexual abuse of toddlers.

