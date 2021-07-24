Former neighbor of 8-year-old killed in 1988 reacts to suspect's recent, says he never forgot boy's name

Former neighbor, Allen B. Goodwin, visited Joshua's grave and memorial two days after the alleged murderer was arrested.

ROSWELL, Ga. — After more than three decades, a family finally has answers on the murder of 8-year-old Joshua Harmon. A neighbor and convicted child molester, who lived at the family's Roswell apartment is now in custody, after police said DNA evidence linked him to the crime.

James Coates, who was taken into custody Wednesday during a traffic stop while in the back of an Uber, faces several charges.

Not only does the family feel some closure, but so does the community that followed this case closely.

Allen B. Goodwin, who lived near Joshua and the suspect during the 1988 murder, remembers that day like yesterday.

"The neighborhood was quite on edge for the two days during the search," he said. "It just seemed out of place and out of character for the neighborhood and somewhat chilling. With so many unknowns. A terrible murderer was on the loose, you start locking your doors, feeling concerned for yourself."

Goodwin visited Joshua's tombstone and bench memorial on a rainy Friday, two days after Coates's arrest. He said he felt some relief knowing the suspect was apprehended.

"You never lose hope that the case might be solved but I was not holding my breath," he said. "I see a lot of bad news on TV but when you see that justice has been done and hadn't been forgotten. 33 years later, the chief of police announces he succeeded in cracking a case, it gives you heart. Makes you feel good."

Joshua's body was exhumed earlier this year. Roswell Police said new technology matched DNA to the suspect who had already served time in Georgia for child molestation.

"We never forgot his name," said Goodwin, referring to Joshua. "It just stuck with me. Its a little odd that it would, but I felt a kinship to the child who seemed like the all-American boy."

Goodwin followed the case closely, as a neighbor, but also as a father of two. He said Joshua's mother, Sherry, who passed away along the years, did not know him but made a profound impact on his life.

He said he sent her a letter one time.

"I told her that I hope she took some small comfort in knowing that her tragedy had actually strengthened our family," he said. "It offered us strength in trying times with our own sons. I wish that Sherry Harmon had lived to see this justice come. I have a debt of gratitude for [her]."